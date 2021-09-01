Protect Seema’s water rights at KRMB meet, TDP tells govt.

ANANTAPUR

01 September 2021 01:35 IST

The Telugu Desam Party has demanded that the State government ensure protection of interests and irrigation water rights of Rayalaseema region at the Krishna River Management Board(KRMB) meeting scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It has termed the 42-page letter of Telangana to the KRMB seeking to stop work on the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, lifeline of Rayalaseema, as an attack on the rights of the region and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s silence on the matter was perplexing.

Party politburo member and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu at a press conference here on Tuesday announced that the party was charting out an agitation plan for protecting the water rights of Rayalaseema if the State government failed to do so at the two-day meeting in Hyderabad.

There is a danger of HNSS project, envisioned by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, getting stalled if the State government was unable to defend its position, he said.

“The TDP government had spent ₹5,700 crore on the 2,036 km HNSS project during its rule, but after the YSRCP came to power no work has been executed,” he pointed out.

“Before the polls, the CM had promised to increase the drawing capacity of the HNSS from the current 3,850 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs by digging a parallel canal and widening the existing one to allow 6,000 cusecs drawal. What happened to the promise?” Mr. Srinivasulu asked.