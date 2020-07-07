‘Protect interests of Srikakulam people’

SRIKAKULAM

07 July 2020 23:28 IST

Creation of new districts will strip many of opportunities, says BC leader

Srikakulam Backward Classes Association president P. Chandrapati Rao urged all public representatives to join hands to protect the interests of people in Srikakulam district.

He said inclusion of Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies in Vizianagaram Parliament as part of creation of new districts would lead to many socio-economic problems and deny job opportunities for Srikakulam youngsters.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chandrapati Rao and other members of the association submitted memorandums to Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao seeking their intervention in the matter.

“Many industries, including multinational companies, are located in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone which is part of the Etcherla constituency. The zone is a major source of employment for people in the district. Moreover, the constituency spreads up to Srikakulam and its many residential colonies come under the Assembly segment,” said Mr. Chandrapati Rao, who wanted the officials to draw the attention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue.