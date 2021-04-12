Andhra PradeshVIZIANAGARAM 12 April 2021 23:38 IST
Protect greenery, water bodies, MP urges people
Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar urged people to join hands to improve greenery and protect water bodies in the district.
On behalf of K.S. Tilak Foundation, Mr. Chandrasekhar presented the Prakriti Sevak award to ‘Harita Vizianagaram’ coordinator and primary school headmaster Mantri Rammohana Rao during a function organised in Vizianagaram on Monday.
Mr. Chandrasekhar lauded the Harita Vizianagaram team’s efforts to improve greenery in all colonies of the fort city.
Centurion University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju, foundation president S.S.S.S.V.R.M. Raju, programme coordinator Kottali Yernaidu, and secretary Kandala Saibaba were present.
