Protect government lands, properties, Botcha directs officials

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday directed the Vizianagaram district administration to conduct a high level inquiry over the government lands and take steps for their protection on a top priority. He charged Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) with violating norms in utilisation of properties although the Trust was under the overall supervision of the government. His words assumed significance as MANSAS is under the control of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s family. Currently, crores worth of prime properties are under the control of MANSAS in Vizianagaram district.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, he conducted a review meeting in the District Collector’s office. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the previous government had involved in many land scams and those would be unearthed within no time. “The government had allocated more than 100 acres of land for leprosy hospital on lease 100 years ago. Although lease period was over, the government was not allowed to take back those lands during the TDP regime. All these issues will be inquired in the larger interest of the public,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Irrigation project

He directed the irrigation officials to complete Tarakarama Teertha Sagar Project as early as possible to ensure drinking water to Vizianagaram and irrigation of lands in several mandals of the district. The Minister expressed displeasure over the closure of many hostels in the district. Later speaking to media, Mr. Satyanarayana refuted the allegation that YSR Congress Party government was indulging in ‘revenge politics. “We are trying our level best to protect the public money and property. It should not be seen as political vendetta. All the initiatives including demolition of Praja Vedika was taken up to ensure clean and transparent administration in the State,” he added.