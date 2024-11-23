Prosecute Gautam Adani or extradite him to U.S., demands Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting a corrupt businessman like Gautam Adani.”

In a statement she posted on the social media platform X on Saturday (November 23, 2024), she demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre should either prosecute Mr. Adani or extradite him to the U.S.

Ms. Sharmila stated it was a matter of shame that the massive bribery scheme against Mr. Adani was brought to light by none of the Indian agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), but by the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

