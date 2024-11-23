ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecute Gautam Adani or extradite him to U.S., demands Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila

Published - November 23, 2024 12:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting a corrupt businessman like Gautam Adani.”

In a statement she posted on the social media platform X on Saturday (November 23, 2024), she demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre should either prosecute Mr. Adani or extradite him to the U.S.

Adani indictment allegations against Jagan, Andhra government are incorrect: YSR Congress

Ms. Sharmila stated it was a matter of shame that the massive bribery scheme against Mr. Adani was brought to light by none of the Indian agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), but by the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Jagan’s role in Adani bribery scandal: AP CM Naidu says he would study and act on it
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US