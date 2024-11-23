 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Prosecute Gautam Adani or extradite him to U.S., demands Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila

Published - November 23, 2024 12:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila. File

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has slammedPrime Minister Narendra Modi for “protecting a corrupt businessman like Gautam Adani.”

In a statement she posted on the social media platform X on Saturday (November 23, 2024), she demanded that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre should either prosecute Mr. Adani or extradite him to the U.S.

Adani indictment allegations against Jagan, Andhra government are incorrect: YSR Congress

Ms. Sharmila stated it was a matter of shame that the massive bribery scheme against Mr. Adani was brought to light by none of the Indian agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), but by the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Jagan’s role in Adani bribery scandal: AP CM Naidu says he would study and act on it

Published - November 23, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / politics / politics (general) / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.