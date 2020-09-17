Proposed solar projects to undergo judicial preview

VIJAYAWADA

17 September 2020 23:59 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL), the nodal agency for implementation of 10 GW solar power capacity in the State, has submitted tender documents to the Judicial Preview Committee in respect of the projects proposed at 10 locations with aggregate installed capacity of 6,050 MW in the first phase.

In a statement on Thursday, the Corporation CEO said the tender documents are available in the official website of the committee www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in.

The Corporation has asked stakeholders, developers, contractors and general public to send their suggestions, remarks and objections to the mail id judicialpreview@gmail.com and judge-jpp@ap.gov.in by September 25.

Copies of suggestions may also be sent to APGECL (pmu.apgecl@gmail.com).

The APGECL will start the tender process after completion of the judicial preview, the officials said.