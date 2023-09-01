Proposed revised cost estimate of ₹17,144 crore for Polavaram project is still under scrutiny, says Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

September 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the revised cost estimate of ₹17,144 crore proposed by the Andhra Pradesh State government to complete the remaining works of the Polavaram irrigation project (first phase) is being examined by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission (CWC).

In early August, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has appealed to Mr. Shekhawat for the financial aid to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

Responding to the appeal, Mr. Shekhawat replied on August 30, “In June, the Ministry of Finance has given ‘No Objection’ to additional funding for completing the balance work of the PIP to store the water up to 41.15 metres amounting to ₹10,911 crore. On the other hand, ₹2,000 crore for repairing the damages, caused to the PIP due to Godavari flood, is being considered by the Government of India, subject to the approval of the Cabinet by modifying the previous Cabinet decision.”

“The Water Resources Ministry will take necessary action for seeking requisite approvals once the examination by the CWC and PPA is done on the revised cost estimate proposal,” Mr. Shekhawat said in his letter.

