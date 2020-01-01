Proposed big projects make no headway

People in Prakasam district could not have asked for more when the State government came out with a blueprint to locate mega projects like a greenfield sea port at Ramayapatnam, an MNC paper mill at Ravuru and an aerospace hub at Donakonda etc.,

But these projects failed to take off for various reasons in the year that was. It was Ramayapatnam which was originally selected by the State Cabinet for location of a major public sector port with an initial investment of about ₹10,000 crore. But the previous United Progressive Alliance government overruled the State's recommendation and decided to develop the port at Dugarajapatnam in neighbouring SPSR Nellore district.

Site issue

However, the BJP-led NDA government concluded that the site suggested in the neighbouring district was unviable and wanted the State government to suggest an alternative site. However, the previous TDP government on its own decided to develop a non-major port (NMP) and laid the foundation stone for the mega project on the eve of elections.

On the current status of the port project, official sources here said: “clarity has to still emerge on the nature of port whether it will be a central port, or non-major port or a private one. Once the Central and State governments take a call, land will be acquired in no time.” Already about 3,500 acres of land has been identified for the purpose.

Another major project which could not fructify was the 5-million tonne paper mill proposed by the Asia Paper and Pulp at a cost of ₹24,000 crore. But for the exchanging of Memorandum of Understanding by the previous TDP regime with the Jakarta-based firm, there has been no progress at all in grounding of the project in about 2500 acres of land.

“Much of the land sought had been held by private persons. It will be difficult to ensure the extent of land sought. Allocation of about 1 tmc of water from Ralapadu reservoir is not an easy task as also transportation of water through pipes from the Somasila reservoir in neighbouring district as these projects have no perennial source of water,” the sources explained, adding that the firm had sought an exclusive berth for it in the yet to be developed sea port.

Non-starter

The proposed aerospace hub at Donakonda, which had been in the hot race for location of capital before losing to Thullur was a non-starter too in the year that was. No progress has been made except for signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the promoter firm and the State government at CII-partnership summit in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar said none need to feel disheartened as the proposed major industrial projects would take a concrete shape during the middle of 2020. Naval authorities have evinced interested in setting up Very Low Frequency Transmitter towers in Donakonda, a strategic air strip during the erstwhile British regime. Over 2500 acres of land was identified for location of the towers, he explained.

The district formed by merging the most backward parts of Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool for focussed development had not witnessed any significant progress in the last five decades. At least in New Year, these big ticket projects should see the light of the day, opined Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao.