Proposals for new RoB at Arundelpet submitted

It will replace the existing one built in 1958

It will replace the existing one built in 1958

Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar on Thursday called on Roads and Buildings and Transport Secretary M.T Krishna Babu and presented proposals which can transform the city and bring in major infrastructural changes.

Among the major proposals for the development of the city are a new Rail over Bridge (RoB) at Arundelpet, in place of the existing one built in 1958, a new RoB at Gaddipadu village on the Inner Ring Road phase one, and RoBs at seven railway junctions in the city.

Mr. Krishna Babu, who had served as Commissioner, GMC during 1999-2002, responded positively and said that the proposals would be sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for approval. The Arundelpet RoB was part of NH-544D (Guntur-Anantapur), and could be included in the national highway proposals.

The Commissioner said that eight new service lines for city bus services have been proposed in the city to provide better connectivity. The new lines are MTB junction, Collector’s Office, Pattabhipuram, Gujjangundla, Ring Road, Arundelpet, second one- Lakshmipuram-Brindavan Gardens and Gujjangundla, Lodge Centre, Amaravathi Road, Gorantla, RTC Bus Stand, Market Centre, MTB junction, Arundelpet RoB and Lodge Centre.