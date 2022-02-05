Proposal to set up 200 new junior colleges, says Minister

VIJAYAWADA

05 February 2022

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday said the answer sheets of the Intermediate first year examinations would be evaluated in online mode to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a meeting of the Intermediate Board, which met after a gap of seven years, the Minister said the answer sheets would be made available online and the teacher evaluating them would be given user ID and passwords to gain access to them.

He said proposals had been prepared for establishing around 200 junior colleges in the State, and focus was on improving the amenities especially in girls’ colleges. He instructed the officials to take measures for strengthening of the government colleges and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on starting a co-education college and a girls’ junior college in every mandal.

He said students pursuing vocational education should also be encouraged to opt for higher education.

Intermediate Board Commissioner and Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Chairman and Director of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar, Chairman and Director of Medical Sciences Dr. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy and a host of other officials were present.