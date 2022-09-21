Andhra Pradesh: Proposal to rename NTRUHS highly disrespectful, says TDP former MLC

The government can construct new universities and name them after YSR, Dwarapureddy Jagadish said, adding that the move would be ‘corrected’ if the TDP comes back to power.

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish on Wednesday lashed out at the State government over its proposal to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences, terming it a move that was highly disrespectful to the memory of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao who was instrumental in its founding.

“It was established on November 1, 1986 by then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, who had put in a lot of effort to improve the quality of medical education in Andhra Pradesh. The State government’s decision to rename it as YSR Health University is highly deplorable and is disrespectful to the memory of NTR,” Mr. Jadadish said at a press conference.

“The government has committed many blunders by proposing the establishment of three capitals. It could not appeal the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court within three months of the judgment. Now, Amaravati farmers have taken up a padayatra to Arasavilli, which is gaining sympathy from all sections of society. The government wants to divert people’s attention with the proposed name change of NTRUHS. The government can construct new universities and name them after YSR. But changing the names of existing universities is an unethical practice which will be corrected once the TDP comes back to power,” Mr. Jagadish asserted.