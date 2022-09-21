Andhra Pradesh: Proposal to rename NTRUHS highly disrespectful, says TDP former MLC

N.T. Rama Rao was instrumental in the establishment of the institute, he says

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 21, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The government can construct new universities and name them after YSR, Dwarapureddy Jagadish said, adding that the move would be ‘corrected’ if the TDP comes back to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish on Wednesday lashed out at the State government over its proposal to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences, terming it a move that was highly disrespectful to the memory of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao who was instrumental in its founding.

“It was established on November 1, 1986 by then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, who had put in a lot of effort to improve the quality of medical education in Andhra Pradesh. The State government’s decision to rename it as YSR Health University is highly deplorable and is disrespectful to the memory of NTR,” Mr. Jadadish said at a press conference.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The government has committed many blunders by proposing the establishment of three capitals. It could not appeal the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court within three months of the judgment. Now, Amaravati farmers have taken up a padayatra to Arasavilli, which is gaining sympathy from all sections of society. The government wants to divert people’s attention with the proposed name change of NTRUHS. The government can construct new universities and name them after YSR. But changing the names of existing universities is an unethical practice which will be corrected once the TDP comes back to power,” Mr. Jagadish asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app