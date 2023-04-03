ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to allot 1,135 acre for weaker sections housing in Amaravati gets CM’s nod 

April 03, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has approved the construction of 48,218 houses for the poor people belonging to Guntur and NTR districts in 20 layouts under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ program 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

File photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Reddy on April 3, 2023, chaired a meeting approving land in Amaravati for developing houses under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ program. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 3, the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) resolved to allot nearly 1,135 acres in Amaravati for the construction of 48,218 houses for the poor people belonging to Guntur and NTR districts in 20 layouts under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu program.

ALSO READ
CRDA releases notification for new zone for EWS housing in Amaravati

A G.O. to that effect has been issued. 

However, it has been decided to give away the title deeds and hand over possession of the plots to eligible beneficiaries after overcoming the legal hurdles, according to an official release. The layouts are located at Inavolu, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanur villages in the capital region. 

Orders were issued to the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts to prepare the detailed project reports along with the lists of beneficiaries and furnish the same to CRDA for follow-up action. The CM told the officials to start giving a tangible shape to the proposed layouts from the first week of May subject of course to the outcome of court cases. 

