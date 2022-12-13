Proposal of three capitals hampered growth in all the regions of Andhra Pradesh, alleges former TDP MLA Sireesha

December 13, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘State could have witnessed rapid progress in the last three and half years if there was stability in government policies and continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital’

The Hindu Bureau

Former TDP MLA Gouthu Sireesha addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) former MLA Gouthu Sireesha on Tuesday alleged that the growth was completely hampered in all regions of Andhra Pradesh with the proposal of three capitals, including formation of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, she said that Andhra Pradesh could have witnessed rapid progress in the last three and half years if there was stability in government policies and continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital.

Ms. Sireesha released brochures of Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram, who had been touring all the districts to get the support for Amaravati. Addressing the media conference in Palasa of Srikakulam district, she said that only former TDP president N.Chandrababu Naidu would be able to put the State in the path of development if he was voted to power in 2024 general elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ram alleged that entire North Andhra region was hit with the stopping of funds for existing projects, including Vamsadhara Phase-2. Earlier, he campaigned in Itchapuram-border town of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha over the benefits with the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital. Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok formally launched his yatra in the town and assured his support for the protection of interests of North Andhra region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US