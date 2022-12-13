Proposal of three capitals hampered growth in all the regions of Andhra Pradesh, alleges former TDP MLA Sireesha

December 13, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) former MLA Gouthu Sireesha on Tuesday alleged that the growth was completely hampered in all regions of Andhra Pradesh with the proposal of three capitals, including formation of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media, she said that Andhra Pradesh could have witnessed rapid progress in the last three and half years if there was stability in government policies and continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital.

Ms. Sireesha released brochures of Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram, who had been touring all the districts to get the support for Amaravati. Addressing the media conference in Palasa of Srikakulam district, she said that only former TDP president N.Chandrababu Naidu would be able to put the State in the path of development if he was voted to power in 2024 general elections.

Mr. Ram alleged that entire North Andhra region was hit with the stopping of funds for existing projects, including Vamsadhara Phase-2. Earlier, he campaigned in Itchapuram-border town of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha over the benefits with the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital. Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok formally launched his yatra in the town and assured his support for the protection of interests of North Andhra region.