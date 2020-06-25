Proposal for new districts going to do injustice to Srikakulam and Parvatipuram, say experts

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

25 June 2020

Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to make Parliamentary constituencies as districts has led to uproar in several parts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Several public representatives, academicians, and representatives of non-governmental organisations joined hands to step up pressure on the government to make changes in the proposal to minimise the inconvenience to people of several Assembly constituencies.

Although the government’s intention is bring the administration to the door steps of the people with decentralisation, it is expected to cause inconvenience and lead to economic imbalances between the districts, say experts.

Currently, Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies, part of Vizianagaram Parliament constituency, are major industrial hubs in Srikakulam district. They have been flourishing areas compared to remaining eight Assembly segments of Srikakulam district.

If government implements its proposal, educational institutions like Dr.B.R.Ambedkar University, GMRIT, Venkateswara Engineering College, and Sivani Group of Educational Institutions, and major pharmaceutical industries like Aurobindo Pharma, Reddy’s Laboratory and Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited, sugar factories, jute factories and many other industries will come under Vizianagaram district.

Dr.B.R.Amebdkar University former Vice Chancellor Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai said that there would not be any progress in Srikakulam district in future with the reorganisation of districts. “The State government should announce a special financial package for Srikakulam district to develop industries and establish educational institutions in other areas when Etcherla and Rajam are included in Vizianagaram district,” said Dr.Lajapathi Rai.

Former MP of Parvatipuram D.V.G Sankara Rao urged the State government to make Parvatipuram as a separate district since Araku was almost 170 km away from Parvatipuram, which is currently part of Araku Parliamentary segment. “People of Parvatipuram in Vizianagarm district and Palakonda in Srikakulam district will be the victims of the proposal as there is no direct access and public transportation system to Araku. The government should take the opinion of all the stakeholders in this regard,” he said.

Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti leaders G.V. Ramana Rao, Vangala Dali Naidu said that the association would approach the court since the proposal would defeat the concept of decentralisation and make life miserable to more than 4 lakh people of the area. “The government should continue Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district if it cannot make it as a separate district. We are also willing to be part of neighbouring Srikakulam district instead of proposed Araku district,” said Mr. Dalinaidu, spokesperson of the Samithi.