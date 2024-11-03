Proposal for Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district to be fast-tracked: Minister Narayana

The District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on Sunday, November 3, stressed the need for the comprehensive development of SPSR Nellore district by leveraging the seaport and the proposed airport.

The district in-charge Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare, N. Md. Farooq chaired the meeting along with Cabinet Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Ponguru Narayana (Municipal Administration), ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, and Collector O. Anand.

Mr. Farooq told the media that issues pertaining to various government departments were discussed at the meeting, and the onus was on the Collector to implement the decisions made in the meeting in a phased manner.

Mr. Narayana announced that the proposal to build an airport at Dagadarthi would be fast-tracked, recalling that a preliminary meeting had already been conducted in New Delhi. To decongest Nellore city, flyovers would be constructed at Chintareddypalem and Kanaparthipadu intersections on the national highway.

Mr Anand explained that ₹80 crores had been sanctioned per constituency towards the rural employment guarantee scheme, besides the 15th Finance Commission funds to the tune of ₹43 crore.

Protocol lapse

In a protocol lapse, Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was not invited on the stage, where the State Cabinet Ministers were already seated. Miffed at the alleged insult, he walked out, stating that he could not attend the meeting by compromising his self-respect.

Startled by the development, all three Ministers admonished the district officials for the error and insisted on strict protocol adherence in the future.

