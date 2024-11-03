ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal for Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district to be fast-tracked: Minister Narayana

Published - November 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST - NELLORE

DRC meet chaired by Ministers Farooq, Narayana and Anam stresses the need for comprehensive development of SPSR Nellore district by leveraging seaport and proposed airport; MP Vemireddy walks out of the meet over protocol lapse

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Ministers N. Md. Farooq, Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy greet the participants at the District Review Committee meeting in Nellore on Sunday. ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Collector O. Anand (left extreme) are also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on Sunday, November 3, stressed the need for the comprehensive development of SPSR Nellore district by leveraging the seaport and the proposed airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district in-charge Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare, N. Md. Farooq chaired the meeting along with Cabinet Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Ponguru Narayana (Municipal Administration), ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, and Collector O. Anand.

Mr. Farooq told the media that issues pertaining to various government departments were discussed at the meeting, and the onus was on the Collector to implement the decisions made in the meeting in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narayana announced that the proposal to build an airport at Dagadarthi would be fast-tracked, recalling that a preliminary meeting had already been conducted in New Delhi. To decongest Nellore city, flyovers would be constructed at Chintareddypalem and Kanaparthipadu intersections on the national highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Anand explained that ₹80 crores had been sanctioned per constituency towards the rural employment guarantee scheme, besides the 15th Finance Commission funds to the tune of ₹43 crore.

Protocol lapse

In a protocol lapse, Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was not invited on the stage, where the State Cabinet Ministers were already seated. Miffed at the alleged insult, he walked out, stating that he could not attend the meeting by compromising his self-respect.

Startled by the development, all three Ministers admonished the district officials for the error and insisted on strict protocol adherence in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US