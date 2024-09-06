ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal for ₹1,000-crore Yeleru irrigation system modernisation project will be submitted to State government, says Kakinada District Collector

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KAKINADA

Consulations will be organised with all the MLAs on the proposal, he says at the erstwhile East Godavari ZP general body meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan speaking at the erstwhile East Godavari general body meeting in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Kakinada District Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Friday told the erstwhile East Godavari District Zilla Parishad general body meeting that the proposal for the ₹1,000-crore Yeleru irrigation system modernisation project would be submitted to the State government.

Addressing the gathering of the ZPTC members and public representatives at the ZP meeting hall in Kakinada, Mr. Shanmohan has announced that all the MLAs would be consulted to include their observations on the proposal. Special consultation meetings would also be held shortly with the respective MLAs. 

Removal of encroachments

The ZP meeting on Friday passed a resolution seeking removal of the encroachments of all irrigation canals and drains in the Godavari delta and Yeleru irrigation systems across the erstwhile East Godavari district. The public representatives have blamed the encroachment of the irrigation canals as the cause for the inundation of the paddy fields.

Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and other public representatives spoke on various issues. ZP Chairperson Vipparthi Venugopala Rao presided over the general body meeting.

