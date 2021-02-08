Property taxes revision should be done only by elected body, says Srikakulam Taxpayers’ Association

Srikakulam Taxpayers’ Association President Tammana Bhaskar and Secretary M. Adinarayana on Monday urged Srikakulam Municipal Corporation to postpone revision of property taxes till the new Council with elected members was formed.

They said that there should be a thorough discussion in the Council over the upward revision of property taxes, which was proposed to be done on the basis of property values instead of rents.

“We submitted a detailed petition to municipal commissioner P. Nallanayya requesting him to postpone the revision proposal which would have a serious impact on hundreds of property owners. The upward revision based on the property value is highly unwarranted. It may lead to continuous and quick revision for every couple of years.,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

He said that all the property owners were joining hands and showcasing their strength by actively participating in the signature campaign taken by the association.