Property tax notices served arbitrarily: forum

ANANTAPUR

20 December 2021 01:13 IST

The A.P. United Citizens Forum on Sunday took strong objection to the Anantapur Municipal Corporation’s decision to serve notices to impose Property Tax as per G.O. 198, which according to its leaders is arbitrary as the quantum of the hike has not been mentioned in it.

At a press conference here on Sunday, forum general secretary A.G. Rajmohan said that since the municipal authorities were ready with special notices imposing the new property tax, they have conveyed their objections to the Chief Minister, Municipal Administration Minister, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Director of Municipal Administration.

The forum leaders said that the notice says the revision in tax was based on Act 44 of 2020, but nowhere in the notice was the exact amount that the property owner is supposed to pay was shown except for a uniform hike imposed on the existing tax based on House Rental Value, which misguides the public.

Forum president Rasool said that when writ petitions were pending before A.P. High Court judge, serving notice would be arbitrarily and improper on the part of the government.

Forum Secretary S. Nagendra said people would react according to the actions of the government unless the system of assessing tax was reversed to the Rental value base.

The forum has demanded that the government repeal the amendment Act no 44 of 2020, and cancel the G.O. no.198 and stop serving special notices till the matter was decided by the High Court and implement the system of assessing property tax based on Rental Value.