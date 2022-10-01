Property show inaugurated

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and YSRCP East constituency in charge Devineni Avinash inaugurated a two-day 8th 'Property Show' organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India's Andhra Pradesh chapter here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that it was a good sign that several real estate developers came together after recovering from the COVID pandemic. He said people looking to own a property or a home should make use of such shows.

Mr. Vishnu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would always extend support to builders in the State.

AP Capital Regional Development Authority had also promoted the Jagananna Colony township plots in the property show. It has put Payakapuram, Nowluru, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal and Tenali layout plots for sale.

CRDA Additional Commissioner Aleem Basha, Joint Director (Communications) Jilani, Joint Director (Estate) V. David Raju and Tahsildar K. Nagalakshmi explained the project details to the visitors. The prices of the plots were slashed by 40% recently.