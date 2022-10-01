Property show inaugurated

CRDA promotes plots in the property show

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 01, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and YSRCP East constituency in charge Devineni Avinash inaugurated a two-day 8th 'Property Show' organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India's Andhra Pradesh chapter here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that it was a good sign that several real estate developers came together after recovering from the COVID pandemic. He said people looking to own a property or a home should make use of such shows.

Mr. Vishnu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would always extend support to builders in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Capital Regional Development Authority had also promoted the Jagananna Colony township plots in the property show. It has put Payakapuram, Nowluru, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal and Tenali layout plots for sale.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

CRDA Additional Commissioner Aleem Basha, Joint Director (Communications) Jilani, Joint Director (Estate) V. David Raju and Tahsildar K. Nagalakshmi explained the project details to the visitors. The prices of the plots were slashed by 40% recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app