Property offender 'ends life' in lock-up at Rayadurg in Andhra Pradesh

January 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
A property offender reportedly committed suicide in Rayadurg police station on Tuesday unable to bear the alleged torture during his police custody in a petty case. 

When contacted, Anantapur Superintendent of Police told The Hindu that a habitual property offender, Ramanjaneyulu, hailing from Sanapa village in Atmakur mandal of Anantapur district, was arrested on Monday morning along with another person, Srinivasulu, on a complaint of stealing sheep.

A FIR under section 379 was registered.

After questioning the duo, the personnel reportedly locked them up in a computer room at the station at night, instead of putting them in the regular lock up.

At around 2 a.m., Ramanjaneyulu reportedly hung himself to the fan with his lungi. 

The Superintendent of Police said that the Station House Officer, Circle Inspector, two constables and a homeguard were suspended for their dereliction of duties, which had led to the incident on the police station premises.

For those having suicidal tendencies there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur.

