Property offender 'ends life' in lock-up at Rayadurg in Andhra Pradesh

January 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A property offender reportedly committed suicide in Rayadurg police station on Tuesday unable to bear the alleged torture during his police custody in a petty case.

When contacted, Anantapur Superintendent of Police told The Hindu that a habitual property offender, Ramanjaneyulu, hailing from Sanapa village in Atmakur mandal of Anantapur district, was arrested on Monday morning along with another person, Srinivasulu, on a complaint of stealing sheep.

A FIR under section 379 was registered.

After questioning the duo, the personnel reportedly locked them up in a computer room at the station at night, instead of putting them in the regular lock up.

At around 2 a.m., Ramanjaneyulu reportedly hung himself to the fan with his lungi.

The Superintendent of Police said that the Station House Officer, Circle Inspector, two constables and a homeguard were suspended for their dereliction of duties, which had led to the incident on the police station premises.