Property dispute: Sharmila says Jagan Mohan Reddy twisting facts

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila released an open letter on October 25 (Friday) giving details of their family property dispute.

Responding to an article published in Telugu newspaper ‘Sakshi’, she said the article was a misrepresentation of the facts, and she wanted to clear the air on the issue as “YSR supporters need to know the facts”.

Recounting her father’s values, she said he was unambiguous in his repeated emphasis on the fact that “the family assets should be shared equally among all his four grandchildren. She said the properties Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy (her brother and YSRCP president) claimed as his own were all family assets and that there was no truth in his assertion that their father had distributed the assets while he was alive. No transfer of assets had taken place after their father’s demise. “I do not possess any asset that I am legally entitled to even to this day,” she insisted.

Ms. Sharmila said she did not personally desire these assets, but she believed that they should be distributed fairly and equally among the four grandchildren as per her late father’s wishes.

Referring to claims that she was demanding a share in her brother’s assets, she said they were ‘laughable’.

She said the peace and happiness that prevailed among the family members in the past began to dissipate after her father’s demise. “After becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s behaviour changed completely and within a month, he suggested that they should part ways, during a trip to Israel,” she said, informing that “both me and my mother opposed it”.

Ms. Sharmila said despite her best efforts to maintain family unity and dignity, Mr. Jagan Mohan compromised on it and resorted to legal course against her and her mother.

She said she wanted YSR supporters to know that her involvement in the ongoing property dispute was not prompted by greed, but it was an attempt to uphold her late father’s values and legacy.

