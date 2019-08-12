Proper use of RTI Act will prevent corrupt practices: experts

Gurajada College Principal Pulakhandam Srinivasa Rao and Samachara Hakku Prachara Ikya Vedika convener Sanyasi Rao on Monday said that proper awareness and utilisation of the Right to Information Act would benefit the society and prevent corrupt activities in the government departments. Ikya Vedika organised a one-day workshop for RTI activists of various mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srinivasa Rao asked the activists to seek information only with relating to public interest. Ikya Vedika district president Seepana Govinda Rao and General Secretary K. Srinivasa Rao said that constant awareness being created over RTI Act helped many activists in filing petitions in accordance with rules and regulations of the Act.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that following procedure in filing petitions would make officials respond quickly in the stipulated time. Gayatri Educational Society chairman G.Swami Naidu, professors Vanga Mahesh, RTI activists Boddepalli Mohana Rao, Subba Rao and others were present in the workshop.