Proper planning and smart work key to cracking Civils: experts

April 19, 2022 01:20 IST

Seminar on ‘Career in Civils’, organised jointly by The Hindu Future India Club and Narayana IAS Academy

Perfect planning coupled with smart work can help Civil services aspirants achieve their desired goal, said experts at a seminar on ‘Career in Civils’, organised by The Hindu Future India Club in collaboration with Narayana IAS Academy on Monday.

The seminar was held at the Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala where Intermediate students were provided with insights into the Civil services examinations and career opportunities.

Addressing the students, Narayana IAS Academy’s Andhra Pradesh In-charge R. Ravindra said though the Civil services is considered the toughest and the top competitive examination in the country, it can be cracked with proper practice.

He said that the requirement of spending 18 hours a day mandatorily to prepare for the exam is a myth. “One can achieve success with proper planning. Smart work with proper guidance and plan is key,” he said, adding that most-selected subjects are history, public administration and geography.

‘Do not depend on study guides’

Narayana IAS Academy, Vijayawada, principal K. Srikanth Reddy stressed the need for students to develop the ability to prepare notes on their own instead of depending on texts and study guides that are readily available. “It is important for the aspirants to thoroughly understand and analyse each subject and current affairs,” he said.

‘Read NCERT books’

Many successful aspirants have bagged top ranks by just going through NCERT books and reading newspapers regularly. Mr. Reddy said it is important to read The Hindu while preparing for the exam.

Taking examples of civil servants who came from modest backgrounds and went to government schools and colleges, SDMSMK director T. Vijayalakshmi said that it is not impossible to crack Civil services if one had strong determination and did consistent hard work.

As part of the seminar, a quiz competition was conducted by The Hindu. Prizes were given by to five winners.