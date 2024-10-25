Promotions to 450 teachers in A.P. municipal schools soon, says official

Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju has said committees would be formed to formulate a teacher transfer code, promotion regulations and joint service rules.

He was responding to the representatives of the recognised teacher associations in the State, who held a meeting with the department officials on key issues of teacher transfers, promotions and direct recruitment process on October 25 (Friday).

Mr. Rama Raju said promotions would be granted to 450 teachers in municipal schools soon and promised that he would also discuss the associations’ plea to increase the age limit to appear for the teacher recruitment examination through DSC.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) State president G. Hrudayaraju drew the officials’ attention to the promotion issue. He said it was unfortunate that a teacher had to retire without receiving at least one promotion. He said though service rules were framed through GOs 72, 73 and 74 in 2018 by the previous government, they were not implemented in the last five years due to technical issues.

He said there was a decline in quality of teacher training due to the absence of promotions to lecturers working in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and appealed that school assistants be promoted to equivalent posts like headmasters/ junior college lecturers/postgraduate teachers. He said senior lecturers should be considered for promotions to the posts of principals and District Education Officers.

The official team that attended the meeting included Director (Administration) Parvathi, the Secretary, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Madhusudan Rao, the Secretary, Residential Schools, Narasimha Rao, Academic Monitoring Director Subbareddy, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Pratap Reddy, Director of Department of Textbooks Ravindra Reddy and Assistant Director (Services) Nagamani.

