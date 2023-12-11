ADVERTISEMENT

Promoted CIs will be appointed in 100 upgraded police station soon, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

December 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Rajendranath Reddy inaugurates Sub-Divisional Police Office and traffic police station at Rayachoti

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that steps would be initiated to promote sub-inspectors (SIs) as Circle Inspectors (CIs) and give them postings in 100 police stations that have been upgraded.

The DGP inaugurated the newly constructed Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) and a traffic police station here on December 11 (Monday). Addressing the media on this occasion, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that steps would be taken to release the results for the SI recruitment tests.

The DGP said that the SDPO and traffic police station would serve the people of the Rayachoti division including the mandals of Piler Assembly constituency, which was earlier in Chittoor district. He said that an action plan would be readied soon to overcome the problem of traffic congestion in Rayachoti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officials of the Annamayya district were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US