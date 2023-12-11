Promoted CIs will be appointed in 100 upgraded police station soon, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

December 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that steps would be initiated to promote sub-inspectors (SIs) as Circle Inspectors (CIs) and give them postings in 100 police stations that have been upgraded.

The DGP inaugurated the newly constructed Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) and a traffic police station here on December 11 (Monday). Addressing the media on this occasion, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that steps would be taken to release the results for the SI recruitment tests.

The DGP said that the SDPO and traffic police station would serve the people of the Rayachoti division including the mandals of Piler Assembly constituency, which was earlier in Chittoor district. He said that an action plan would be readied soon to overcome the problem of traffic congestion in Rayachoti.

Senior police officials of the Annamayya district were present.

