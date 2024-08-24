GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Promote rooftop solar systems to achieve energy security in cities, say experts

Published - August 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lendi Engineering College vice-principal T. Haribabu speaking during the faculty development programme, in the college premises on Saturday.

Lendi Engineering College vice-principal T. Haribabu speaking during the faculty development programme, in the college premises on Saturday.

Several professors and energy experts on Saturday urged the government to promote solar and wind energy, particularly in cities, to minimise the usage of conventional energy resources and reduce power bills. Lendi Engineering College organised a week-long AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy faculty development programme on future trends in energy management for smart cities in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, former professor of NIT-Warangal M. Vinod Kumar said that rooftop solar systems and micro wind turbines were gaining popularity, as they were being used widely abroad. IIT-Patna Associate Professor Ranjan Kumar Behara said that the promotion of non-conventional energies would help to protect the environment as well.

Meanwhile, IIT-Jodhpur Assistant Professor Nishant Kumar and NIT-Rourkela Assistant Professor B. Hanumantha Rao felt that the promotion of rooftop solar systems was the need of the hour, in order to achieve 100 percent energy security in cities which consume more power compared to other areas of the country.

Lendi College chairman P. Madhusudan Reddy, principal V.V. Rama Reddy, vice-principal Thammineni Haribabu, and others spoke at the meeting. The college’s EEE department head K. Subbaramaiah coordinated the faculty development programme and expressed happiness over the attendance of top academicians, industrialists and officials for the six-day event.

