Promote public transport, electric vehicles to check pollution, Vizianagaram Collector tells officials

September 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Levels to be monitored at key junctions regularly for necessary remedial action

The Vizianagaram district administration has decided to take steps to control air pollution in various areas of the city like Clock Tower, Balaji junction, Mayuri junction and Collector office as per the guidelines of the National Clean Air Programme launched in 131 cities by the Union government.

Currently, pollution is said to be under control at 100-foot road of Ring Road, and in Dharmapuri and Police Headquarters area.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi directed the AP Pollution Control Board officials to monitor the a i r pollution level regularly so that remedial measures could be taken up as and when required.

According to her, the authorities concerned have to promote public transport and usage of electric vehicles in a big way in the city. The vehicles which cause more pollution should be fined. Greenery needed to be developed at all junctions to improve the air quality.

The AP Pollution Control Board executive engineer B.B. Saritha said that the department was planning to organise more awareness programmes with the support of stakeholders and representatives of non-governmental organisations.