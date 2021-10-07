Promote family doctor concept, Jagan tells officials

VIJAYAWADA

07 October 2021 00:37 IST

‘Speed up construction of Primary Health Centres and village clinics’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to focus on the ‘family doctor’ and family health concepts and ensure that they gained momentum from January 26.

He told them to speed up the construction of new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and village clinics for providing quality health care services to the extent possible.

In a review meeting on health hubs, COVID-19 and vaccination on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said people should have the kind of facilities that would not force them to go to Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai. He wanted the issues that might be hampering the establishment of 16 medical colleges to be sorted out by the end of October in order to give them a tangible shape at the earliest.

Referring to the AP Digital Health initiative, the Chief Minister said all the health information (tests conducted, their results, treatments and medications) related to a person should be enclosed with the health cards through QR codes. With this, availing treatments during emergencies becomes a lot easier, he stated.

Mr. Jagan told the officials to pay special attention to women and girls' health under Swechha programme and to give priority to women in the recruitment of PHC doctors.

COVID

Officials told the Chief Minister that there were 9,141 active cases in the State and the recovery rate was 98.86% and positivity rate 1.62%. There were zero active cases in the purview of 11,997 ward and village secretariats, and 2,201 patients were being treated in hospitals and 313 people in COVID Care Centres.

Keeping in view the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders were made available, and 2,493 oxygen concentrators were yet to come. The State government was setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals and they would be ready by the end of October.

So far, COVID vaccine was given to 2,83,27,473 people: 1,38,32,742 received a single dose and 1,44,94,731 both doses, the officials added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID Task Force chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, Secretary (Finance) N. Gulzar, 104 call center incharge Babu. A and Commissioner of Health Katamaneni Bhaskar were present.