Prolific blood donor felicitated in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

May 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Gandhi Blood Donors’ Association president Abdul Ravoof leads a simple life but gets VIP treatment wherever he goes. His presence is felt everywhere particularly in all the government and corporate hospitals. His birthday which falls on May 2 is being celebrated by many organisations by almost one week. Mr. Ravoof, who runs a small tuition centre for livelihood in Cantonment of Fort City, does not have even a smartphone.

He developed a dedicated volunteers’ network across the district with the support of 75 active members of the club. The volunteers are always to ready to save precious lives by donating blood for patients in emergency situations. Mr. Ravoof, who established this club in 2010, conducted nearly 800 blood donation camps in the last 13 years. Apart from providing blood for normal patients, he ensured live blood donation for 875 patients who underwent heart surgeries in different hospitals of Vizianagaram. Mr. Ravoof, who had undergone heart surgery a few years ago, observed that importance of live blood donation for operation. “It made me to put additional efforts for live blood donation activity,” he said.

“After completion of tuition in early hours, I focus on collecting the data of new volunteers. The club members will complete blood grouping of those new volunteers and upload the data in the computer. It is helping a lot to save precious lives of patients who needed rare blood groups,” said Mr. Ravoof while speaking to The Hindu.

Vizinaagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash, Vijaya Blood Bank Manager Punyamurthula Shiva, Vijayadurga Youth Society president K. Chandrika and others felicitated Mr. Ravoof for his dedicated service. “Mr. Ravoof inspires many youngsters with his integrity and dedicated service. With his motivation, we are also holding more blood donation camps in the district,” said Mr. Iltamash. Rural Medical Practitioners Association’s Vizianagaram district president Gedda Chiranjeevi and Vizianagaram District NGOs’ Federation president M. Tirupati Rao and others also felicitated Mr. Ravoof who previously received many awards from the government.