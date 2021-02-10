Projects worth ₹3,334-cr. taken up under AMRUT

Central assistance of ₹866 crore has been released to the State government till now

Andhra Pradesh has taken up 226 projects worth approximately ₹3,334 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), of which 77 projects worth ₹519 crore have been completed and 149 projects costing ₹2,811 crore are in progress, according to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

He stated in a written reply to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao that out of the projects under execution, 22 projects worth ₹594 crore are more than 75% complete whereas 36 projects worth ₹872 crore are 50% to 75% complete.

The Mission period has been extended up to March 31, 2021. There were some delays in the completion of projects due to natural calamities, the Model Code of Conduct that was in force during the general elections, and the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total approved State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) of A.P. for the entire Mission period is ₹2,890 crore, which includes ₹1,057 crore of committed Central assistance. As on date, Central assistance amounting to ₹866 crore has been released to the State government for implementation of AMRUT projects.

Adoni, Amaravati, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chilakaluripet, Chittoor, Dharmavaram, Eluru, Gudivada, Guntur, Guntakal, GVMC (Visakhapatnam), Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kavali, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Madanapalle, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddutur, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem, Tadipatri, Tenali, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram are the cities/towns covered under the AMRUT.