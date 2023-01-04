Project on Kadamba fruit gets recognition for Vijayawada girl at science congress

January 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The Kadamba fruit has enormous health benefits but due to lack of proper post-harvest techniques, it is categorised as an under-utilised fruit,” says G. Dhasritha, a Class VI student of St. John’s Public School, Vijayawada.

Dhasritha has won in the State-level round of the National Children Science Congress-2023, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It is an annual event inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

As part of her project on Kadamba fruit that gives the sensation of horripilation because of its sour taste, Dhasritha displayed food items made from it such as biscuits, jam, pickle and even noodles. The use of Kadamba fruit has been confined to preparation of some medicines

“This fruit is highly nutritious and is well within the reach of the common man. It has Vitamin-C, calcium and iron than higher than any other fruit such as apple, pomegranate or orange,” she explains.

At the moment, Dhasritha is busy gathering more facts about the fruits as a part of her preparation for the national-level event slated for January 27.

“The seeds of the Kadamba plant are trigonal or random in shape. Kadamba has mention in Indian mythology, folklores and historical literature as well. Mythology has it that Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha played under the shade of hospitable and sweet-scented Kadamba,” she says

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I saw many deaths and deficiency of Vitamin-C was one of the causes of concern. Kadamba is rich in Vitamin-C and is easily available. But not enough work has been done to explore the use of this fruit,” says Dhasritha, adding that she has decided to talk about it using the science fair as a platform.