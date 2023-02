Project exhibition of Montessori students thrown open in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

February 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

A science, engineering and mathematics project exhibition titled ‘Montessori Got Talent’ and organised by Montessori English Medium School in Tenali attracted many students and parents on its first day on Saturday, according to a press release. Inaugurating the exhibition, school principal James Morely said that ideas presented by the students showed the evolution of human civilisation. The exhibition will conclude on Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.