February 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

A science, engineering and mathematics project exhibition titled ‘Montessori Got Talent’ and organised by Montessori English Medium School in Tenali attracted many students and parents on its first day on Saturday, according to a press release. Inaugurating the exhibition, school principal James Morely said that ideas presented by the students showed the evolution of human civilisation. The exhibition will conclude on Sunday.