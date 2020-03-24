Prohibitory orders imposed in Kurnool

All non-essential services, public transport, and shops have been shut down in the city on Monday as the precautionary measures against COVID-19 were intensified. The district authorities have also imposed section 144 to restrict the movement of people.

Despite cautioning, scores of people rushed to their local stores to stock up on essential goods fearing that supplies would not be available for the next few days.

The officials had made it clear that all stores selling essential goods such as kirana stores, milk outlets, pharmacies, hospitals, meat shops, petrol pumps etc. would be kept open. “We are encouraging retail shop owners to door deliver the goods,” said Collector G. Veerapandian.

Takeaway restaurants and e-commerce delivery are also being allowed to meet the needs of the people.

Check-posts

Meanwhile, police check-posts have been set up across the city and the personnel were trying to motivate people to confine themselves to their homes.

In the morning, police officers came on to the streets and made sure that all non-essential stores were closed.

SP Fakkerappa Kaginelli said, “We will enforce the government order strictly. We appeal to the people not to step out of their houses.”

He stressed the importance of precautionary measures and asked people to comply with the rules.