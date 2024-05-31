Prohibitory orders enforced in Chittoor district ahead of exit polls

The police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC across Chittoor district to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting of votes scheduled for June 4 and in the aftermath of the declaration of election results. The prohibitory orders will be in place until June 6.

Addressing the media on March 31 (Friday), Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu said arrangements had been made to maintain law and order in case of possible untoward incidents in the aftermath of announcement of exit poll results.

Addressing the media here, he appealed to the people not to assemble in violation of the prohibitory orders. He asked the police personnel to ensure strict monitoring not only during the release of the exit poll results but also until the announcement of poll results.

“The public should refrain from loitering in the streets during this time. Even as the responsibility of maintaining law and order primarily lies with the police, public cooperation is essential,” he said.

The SP said the authorities were committed to strict enforcement of the prohibitory orders. “The prohibitory orders may cause some inconvenience to the public. However, it is a necessary step to ensure law and order situation. Any violation of the prohibitory orders will have stringent repercussions,” the SP said.

Mr. Manikanta Chandolu said that people should rely on the information about exit polls only from reliable media sources. “Collaboration between the police and the public is essential for maintaining the law and order,” he added.