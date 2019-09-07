Prohibition will be implemented in phases: Minister

The YSRCP government will take measures to ban consumption of liquor in phases, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K. Narayana Swamy has said. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised it during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Prohibition has been listed in the Navaratnalu programme. As a step in that direction, the government has banned belt shops across the State,” Mr. Narayana Swamy told the media after reviewing the liquor policy with the MLAs and government officials here on Friday.

State-run outlets

“The new liquor policy will ensure gradual phasing out of liquor. The government will operate liquor shops from October 1,” he said.

Initially, the government would take control of the existing shops and appoint supervisors and salesmen to sell liquor. Each shop would be manned by a police constable.

“We are planning to recruit 16,000 supervisors / salesmen for the purpose,” the Minister said.

Replying to a query, he said the YSRCP government would never consider liquor as a source of revenue. “Further, consumption of liquor has been related to a series of illnesses, for which the family has to cough up huge amounts of money,” he added.

Earlier, Minister for Home M. Sucharita said the State government had taken a revolutionary step in banning liquor, and assured that the Police Department would lend its support to achieve the goal.

MLA Ambati Rambabu said ban on liquor would put an end to many social evils, and added that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a bold decision to bring smiles on the faces of millions of women.