Programmes line up for Amaravati Drone Conference in Vijayawada

NTR district In-Charge Collector Nidhi Meena has asked the officials to work in coordination to make the cultural programme organised as part of the Amaravati Drone Conference on the Krishna River banks in Vijayawada on October 22 a success.

She said a show with more than 5,000 drones would be organised, followed by a laser beam show, fireworks, musical and dance performances.

At a meeting with Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and other officials on October 19, Saturday, Ms. Nidhi Meena said the State government would organise Amaravati Drone Conference at C.K. Convention in Mangalagiri on October 22 and 23. A cultural programme would be organised near the Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 22.

She asked all the departments to work in coordination to ensure a smooth conduct of the programme.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and many Ministers are expected to attend the events, she said, adding that all security arrangements needed to be in place.

The seating arrangements for VVIPs, VIPs and public should be made properly, while there should be no power disruptions during the cultural programmes, she said, adding that boats and expert swimmers should be roped in to prevent any untoward incident.

Mr. Rajasekhar Babu said arrangements had been made to ensure that there were no difficulties for anyone in reaching the venue.

Later, Ms. Nidhi Meena, Mr. Rajasekhar Babu and Mr. Dhyanachandra visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements for the show.

