Profiles of rescued minor girls leaked some 45 days ago in Vijayawada

October 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The alleged leak of the profiles of minor girls residing at various Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Krishna district occurred nearly 45 days ago, according to an inquiry conducted into the incident by the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children.

A woman employee-cum-counsellor of a Girls’ Home in Vijayawada reportedly helped a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member leak the data of the minor girls in violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Officials launched their inquiry two days ago following a report published in The Hindu over the alleged leakage of the confidential profiles of the minor girls.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the woman employee, who was working for the last few years at the children’s home, handed over the profiles of the minors, along with the case history of each girl.

Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCPs), who were rescued from different places, were produced before the CWC which referred them to different homes.

The CWC members are believed to have informed the inquiry committee that the woman employee of the home handed over the profiles to a member without the knowledge of the others.

“We are inquiring into why the confidential data of the minor girls was leaked by the woman and the CWC member, and whether the profiles of the girls were shared with any others, and other relevant details,” said an inquiry officer.

Organisers of the girls’ home reportedly told the inquiry officers that the counsellor handed over the data of the inmates without their permission.

Open inquiry opposed

The CWC members and other staff raised objections to the open inquiry conducted by the officers on October 13 (Friday) at the CWC office.

“How can we reveal sensitive information if an open inquiry was conducted over the leakage of the profiles of the girls? The inquiry officers also inquired into the misbehaviour which too was asked before all the others,” said an employee on Sunday.

When contacted, officers of the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children did not respond over phone.

