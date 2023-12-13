Professors throw light on alternative career options after Intermediate

December 13, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

There are many courses other than engineering and medicine, and those who want to buck the trend can consider studying law, humanities, chemistry, or management courses, Intermediate second-year students were told at a seminar on ‘Careers in Law, Management and Sciences’, organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in collaboration with VIT-Andhra Pradesh, at A.G. and S.G. Siddhartha Junior College in Vuyyuru on December 12 (Tuesday).

Professors from Schools of Law, Management and Sciences from VIT-AP encouraged the students to follow their passion and study what interests them, instead of following the herd. They explained to students the alternative career paths students have and the different career opportunities available if they choose any of the above mentioned fields.

Throwing light on why law is important, Malavika Ganta from School of Law told the students: “We need a lawyer in every sector. Students graduating from law courses can become lawyers or law advisers. Today, we have environmental lawyers, human rights lawyers, medical lawyers, corporate lawyers, and so on. One can also write a competitive exam to become a civil judge. After Intermediate, one can write the A.P. LAWCET to study in the State or write the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to study in any of the 22 premier national law institutes in the country.”

Talking about management courses, Arul Senthil Kumar from School of Business said those interested in learning about marketing, advertising, how share markets work, how businesses work, how salaries are fixed, among others, should come to the management side. One can prepare for CA exams or work in the human resources department in any establishment or go for higher studies that will equip one with enough knowledge to start one’s own business, Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Deepjoy Katuwal from School of Social Sciences and Humanities said if any student wants to make an impact on society, then they should enrol for the humanities course. “One can prepare for Union Public Service Commission or State Public Service Commission. This is the course that brings one closest to society. Your work can impact thousands of people,” Mr. Katuwal said.

The students were also enlightened about career opportunities available if they study chemistry or mathematics. The professors explained to the students various courses offered by VIT-AP and scholarships available for them.