Professor sacked over fake Ph.D. certificate

Salary paid to her will be recovered, says University Registrar

Fahmida Begum, working as an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University in Kurnool, was terminated from employment for furnishing a fake Ph.D. certificate at the time of joining service.

University Registrar Bayineni Srinivasulu told The Hindu that they have initiated recovery proceedings against Ms. Begum for the salary paid to her in the last 23 months, which amounts to ₹5,33,436, after the Bareilly-based Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University confirming that the Doctorate of Philosophy Certificate of 2012 that Ms. Begum had produced while joining service was fake and that such a thesis was not presented or approved in the university.

The Bareilly University had replied to Mr. Srinivasulu’s letter written to them on September 25. The accused faculty member had neither qualified in the National Eligibility Test nor the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET), which are eligibility tests for applying for the position of an assistant professor in universities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Registrar said that prior to joining the Urdu University, Ms. Begum had worked at Acharya College of Engineering at Badvel in Kadapa district from February 2014 to July 2015 and in the Kurnool-based Rayalaseema University as Assistant Professor (on contract) from August 2015 to July 2016.