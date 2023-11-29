HamberMenu
Prof. Chandrashekar assumes charge as RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT Director

November 29, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. A. Chandrashekar takes charge as the new Director of RGUKT, Nuzvid IIIT, in Andhra Pradesh on November 29, 2023.

A professor in Civil Engineering, A. Chandrashekar, took charge as the new Director of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT campus, on November 29.

Prof. Chandrashekar served as Registrar, NIT, Warangal, Director of Institute of Electronics Governance and has taken up research in civil and environment engineering.

RGUKT-A.P. Registrar Prof. S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju, head of research cell Prof. Mohana Rao, advisor to Chancellor Prof. Viyanna Rao, administrative officer Pradeep, Dean (Academics) B. Lakshmana Rao and other staff met the new Director and wished him of all success.

Later, Mr. Chandrashekar met the teaching and non-teaching staff, visited the campus and inquired the heads of various departments about the facilities for students.

