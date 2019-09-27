Production, sale of e-cigarettes banned in State, says DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said the Government of India (GoI) has promulgated an ordinance prohibiting manufacture, import, export, transportation, storage and sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes). The ordinance was issued on September 18.

e-cigarettes, including all forms of electronic nicotine delivery system, e-hookah and the like devices in any shape or size, but not including any product licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, were banned under the ordinance.

Online sales and advertisements were also prohibited. However, individual possession of e-cigarettes for personal use was not an offence.

Imprisonment

Violation of the order would attract imprisonment up to one year or fine up to ₹1 lakh or both.

For a subsequent offence, a jail term up to three years and a fine up to ₹5 lakh would be imposed. Sub-inspectors of police were the authorised officers to conduct searches and seize stocks.

An opportunity had been provided to the owners or traders to deposit their existing stocks in the nearest police station immediately.

Any other officers notified as authorised officers by the State and Central governments could also conduct raids and seize e-cigarettes, Mr. Sawang said.

Instructions had been given to all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Railway SPs of all Commissionerates and districts to conduct a month-long drive and implement the ordinance strictly, the DGP said in a release on Thursday.