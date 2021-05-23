Production of oxygen begins in Rajamahendravaram

The facility at A.P. Paper Mill will supply 12 KL of the lifesaving gas per day

The production of medical oxygen has commenced at the Andhra Paper Mill campus in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district on Sunday. The facility will supply 12 kilolitres of oxygen per day to the 100-bed ESI hospital and other COVID facilities in the city.

“There will be no shortage of medical oxygen in the city in coming days as the production capacity of the plant at the AP Paper Mill will meet the requirement of the hospitals,” Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said on Sunday.

The MP had persuaded the A.P. Paper Mill authorities to resume the oxygen production and lay a 1-km pipeline to the ESI Hospital for the supply of oxygen. “The pipeline has been commissioned and oxygen is being supplied. The trial run of the plant was done successfully on Saturday,” said the MP.

COVID Care Centre

On Sunday, Mr. Bharat instructed the medical and health authorities and Rajamahendravaram civic body to examine the two-acre CTRI campus to set up a 500-bed COVID Care Centre.

Meanwhile, the health officials conducted COVID-19 tests to 350 destitute persons in the city. Only one person among those tested was confirmed positive for coronavirus infection.