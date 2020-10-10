Production of ID liquor remains in full swing in East Godavari, says SP

At least 23,470 litres of ID liquor seized in recent days across the district destroyed

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Saturday stated that the production of ID liquor remains in full swing, mostly in the hotspots of Peddapuram, Pithapuram and Prathipadu and Amalapuram in the district.

At least 23,470 litres of ID liquor seized in recent days across the district was destroyed here on Saturday in the presence of Mr. Nayeem Asmi accompanied by Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Sumit Garud. Its estimated worth is ₹58.69 lakh.

Speaking to newsmen after the destruction of the ID liquor, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said; "The mass production of the ID liquor remains in full swing in some parts of the East Godavari district, particularly in the three hotspots including Konaseema region. The SEP will intensify the raids in coming days. However, the people are advised to give up consuming the ID liquor".

The SP added that the price of ID liquor was ₹800 per litre during the lockdown period.

In an official release, Mr. Nayeem Asmi stated; "Since mid-May, as many 3919 cases have been registered, taking 3816 persons into custody for their involvement in the production of the ID liquor. 16.43 lakh litres of Jaggery wash has been destroyed since May and 51,138 litres of ID liquor was seized during the raids by the SEB”.

The raid on the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary on October 3 remains the biggest in the State as whopping 46,000 litres of jaggery wash was destroyed in the mangrove cover.