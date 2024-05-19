GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Proddatur MLA and his brother-in-law booked for ‘preventing’ police from discharging their duties

Published - May 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Proddatur police have registered a case against the local MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy and his brother-in-law Bangaru Muni Reddy for preventing them from discharging their duties.

In view of the violent incidents witnessed before and after the elections, the police summoned some YSRCP activists to the police station and conducted a counselling session. However, the MLA and his men allegedly got his partymen from the police station by threatening the Inspector of Police.

It was in this backdrop that the police registered a case against the MLA for disturbing law and order and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.