Proddatur MLA and his brother-in-law booked for ‘preventing’ police from discharging their duties

Proddatur police have registered a case against the local MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy and his brother-in-law Bangaru Muni Reddy for preventing them from discharging their duties.

In view of the violent incidents witnessed before and after the elections, the police summoned some YSRCP activists to the police station and conducted a counselling session. However, the MLA and his men allegedly got his partymen from the police station by threatening the Inspector of Police.

It was in this backdrop that the police registered a case against the MLA for disturbing law and order and preventing them from discharging their duty.