Procurement target set for rice millers in East Godavari

KAKINADA

21 October 2020 01:05 IST

Harvesting set to begin from first week of November

The East Godavari Rice Millers’ Association has been told to extend timely support to achieve the target of procuring 13.60 lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy in the Kharif season in the East Godavari district.

In a preparedness meeting with rice millers here on Tuesday, Mr. Lakshmisha said, “The harvesting of paddy is likely to begin from the first week of November across the district. Millers are required to support the government to achieve the target of procuring of 13.60 lakh Metric Tonnes in Kharif 2020.”

The rice millers have been told to depute their representatives to guide the farmers to register in the e-Karshak application to be able to sell their produce.

On the other hand, all the Paddy Procurement Centres will procure the paddy under the aegis of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, ensuring the Minimum Support Price.

The paddy was sown in above 2.25 lakh hectares in the East Godavari district where a majority of the standing crop was damaged due to recent rains.

On the other hand, the district authorities are gearing up to chalk out a plan to guarantee the Minimum Support Price for the discoloured paddy.

However, an action plan on the discoloured paddy will be announced soon. East Godavari Rice Millers Association president D. Bhaskara Reddy, Civil Supply Department District Manager E. Lakshmi Reddy were present.