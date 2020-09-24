Procurement of paddy in Vizianagaram from November

VIZIANAGARAM

24 September 2020 22:54 IST

Vizianagaram Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar on Thursday asked the officials of the agriculture and marketing departments to make arrangements for the procurement of paddy, which is scheduled to begin from in November.

During a meeting with the rice millers and the officials, the Joint Collector discussed the possible hurdles in the procurement process.

“The Velugu teams and the representatives of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACSes) will operate the procurement centers. As many as 105 centers will be set up for the procurement of maize, which will begin operations in all mandals from October 20,” the Joint Collector said.

Agriculture Department Joint Director M. Asha Devi and Vizianagaram District Rural Development Agency Project Director K. Subbarao and other senior officials were present in the meeting.